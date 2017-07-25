Jane Brite
Milwaukee Art and Hope
Milwaukee patron of the arts, Jane Brite, reflects on her life. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:11 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Charles Allis' Garden Party
It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Gardens Celebrated @ Charles Allis Art Musuem
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WPCA Celebrates 25 Years in Milwaukee
Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Siegel-Schwall Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jean Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments