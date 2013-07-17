RSS

Jane Carroll

mtverdlerdi2nevcqurbqjg3rty6ywy1owyxyzcwogy1ndvkmjvlzwzhztllzgi2ogq5ntk=.jpg.jpe

Now that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting more

Jul 17, 2013 12:53 AM News Features

110805122846_taxi-cab-640.jpg.jpe

It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more

Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Expresso

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more

May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more

Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM News Features

blogimage9303.jpe

Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES