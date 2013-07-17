Jane Carroll
Taxicab Drivers Not Happy with City’s Study of New Regulations
Now that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits has been declared unconstitutional, the Milwaukee Common Council has an opportunity to develop new taxicab permitting more
Jul 17, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee’s Cabbies Win Again In Court, But…
It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more
Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
City’s Taxicab Cap Still Unconstitutional, But…
Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more
May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Joey’s Seafood & Grill Adds Charm to Brookfield
Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview