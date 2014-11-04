Jane Chu
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia
Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
NEA Chairman Jane Chu @ MIAD
Mark your calendars, Milwaukee: theSurgeon General of the American art scene is dropping by. Jane Chu, the 11th Chairman of the NationalEndowment for the Arts, will be presiding over a town meeting at the MilwaukeeInstitute.. more
Nov 3, 2014 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Misery Signals w/ Enabler and Maidens
A guest spot from Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump helped call attention to Mirrors, the 2006 album from the Milwaukee-area metalcore band Misery Signals, and strong reviews from punk zines further fanned the album’s flames. Misery more
May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee