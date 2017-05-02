RSS
Jane Eyre
The Rep’s Unnecessary Update of ‘Jane Eyre’
In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more
May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Farewell to Rosebud?
Steve Spice examines the cinematic output of Orson Welles. more
May 31, 2016 1:04 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Gothic Airs
Terrible thuds are heard from overhead and the strangest moaning from the unlit nocturnal corridors more
Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
