Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Theater

By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Theater

Photo by Ross Zentner

Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Theater

Photo by Ross Zentner

On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM A&E Feature

In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure’s two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late ’70s, we are first introduced... more

Apr 18, 2014 1:22 AM Theater

Marked with sparklingly witty dialogue, Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A is an enjoyable interpersonal comedy about the nature of meaningful human connection. In Tandem Theatre rounds out its season with a well-rendered version more

May 2, 2013 4:32 PM Theater

A woman loses her faith in God, men and PBS. OK, so that last one sounds a little weird if you don't know that she also works for PBS. This is the central sense of loss at the heart of Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A. That unique sense more

Apr 25, 2013 4:45 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick’'s stage comedy Murder at the Howard Johnson'’s is kind of a weird late-1970'’s anomaly. Written by a pair of writers who started-out in television, the script has the feel of a late ‘'70’s-style sitcom. It's about three.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:46 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Theatergoers may remember Orloff's work from Ha!, a program that opened In Tandem's '07-'08 season, but whereas that play was a series of unrelated... more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Sep 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

