Jane Flieller
In Tandem’s ‘Carnival’ a Delightful Three-Ring Circus
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
In Tandem Brings Back ‘Holiday Hell’
Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Anne Siegel Theater
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Musical Goes Wilde
In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
In Tandem Presents World Premiere of Neil Haven’s ‘Come Back’
On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Slice of Life in 1978 Texas
In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Selena Milewski Theater
A Glimpse into Rural Texas Life after the Vietnam War
In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure’s two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late ’70s, we are first introduced... more
Apr 18, 2014 1:22 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Comedy of Connection
Marked with sparklingly witty dialogue, Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A is an enjoyable interpersonal comedy about the nature of meaningful human connection. In Tandem Theatre rounds out its season with a well-rendered version more
May 2, 2013 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem’s Comic Existential Crisis
A woman loses her faith in God, men and PBS. OK, so that last one sounds a little weird if you don't know that she also works for PBS. This is the central sense of loss at the heart of Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A. That unique sense more
Apr 25, 2013 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Attempted Murder As A TV Sitcom--Onstage
Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick’'s stage comedy Murder at the Howard Johnson'’s is kind of a weird late-1970'’s anomaly. Written by a pair of writers who started-out in television, the script has the feel of a late ‘'70’s-style sitcom. It's about three.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romantic Fools
In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Theatergoers may remember Orloff's work from Ha!, a program that opened In Tandem's '07-'08 season, but whereas that play was a series of unrelated... more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Comedy In The Orgy Scene: A Talk With In Tandem's Romantic Fools pt.1
Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
