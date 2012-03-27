Jane Hamilton
Susan Troller Talks 'City Chicks'
Keeping chickens in cities is not a new phenomenon. It was only recently, though, that Milwaukee legalized the right for urbanites to keep chickens in their backyards, joining a growing trend of urban areas allowing residents to raise fowl ... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Classy Children's Theatre Fundraiser
The First Stage Children’s Theatre approaches its 25th anniversary in 2012. One of the most impressive children’s theatre programs in the country, First Stage continues to impress with works that educate and challenge in a variety of ways. As on.. more
Mar 3, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jane Hamilton
As part of its opening-week celebration, Boswell Books makes good on its promise to continue bring authors to Milwaukee for readings, as the old Schwartz Bookshop did, tonight playing host to Wisconsin author and Oprah favorite Jane Hamilto... more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee