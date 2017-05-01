Jane Jacobs
Explore and Engage with the Return of Jane’s Walk to Milwaukee
This week, Jane’s Walk will return to Milwaukee for itssecond year of promoting community involvement via neighborhood walking tours.Six different parts of Milwaukee will be highlighted in this year’s tourseries, which runs.. more
May 1, 2017 5:44 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The Life of Jane Jacobs (Alfred A. Knopf), by Robert Kanigel
In a time when women were expected to be quiet, and when “urban renewal” was turning cities into wastelands, Jane Jacobs was a loud voice calling for historic preservation. Robert Kanigel’s biography, The Life of Jane Jacobs emphasizes J... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee’s First Jane’s Walk with Traditional Turner Hall Fish Fry
The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more
May 3, 2016 3:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Archdiocese of Milwaukee Files for Bankruptcy
It wasn’t entirely surprising that the Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings earlier this month. Indeed—former Archbishop Timothy Dolan floated the idea in 2003 shortly after he came to Milwaukee.But Archbisho... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments