Janet Lilly

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM Classical Music

With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more

Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Theater 2 Comments

Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM A&E Feature

Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

