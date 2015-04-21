Janet Lilly
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Lively ‘Requiem’ for Ed Burgess
Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Guys and Dolls’ at Sunset Playhouse
With a cast as creative and quirky as the Big Apple itself, director Diana Alioto succeeds in bringing the streets of New York to the stages of Elm Grove in Sunset Playhouse’s production of a Broadway musical classic, Guys and Dolls more
Oct 29, 2014 11:54 PM Maddy Kennedy Theater 2 Comments
Shakespeare Meets Noh Drama
Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Me, You, Art and Trout
Theatre Gigante’s 25th anniversary belongs especially to Isabelle Kralj, the pioneering founder... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:45 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music