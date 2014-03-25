RSS

Janet Protasiewicz

vote.jpg.jpe

Both candidates for this seat on the bench are highly qualified. We went beyond our endorsement committee and discussed this election and the candidates with a sampling of legal professionals more

Mar 25, 2014 11:19 PM News Features

ed_fallone.jpg.jpe

 ,News Features more

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more

Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES