RSS
Janet Protasiewicz
April 1 Election Endorsements
Both candidates for this seat on the bench are highly qualified. We went beyond our endorsement committee and discussed this election and the candidates with a sampling of legal professionals more
Mar 25, 2014 11:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote April 2
,News Features more
Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more
Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!