Janet Roberts
Reflections on the Roaring Twenties
The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s “Art in the Jazz Age: 2013 Annual Juried Exhibition” features works by Wisconsin artists employing diverse media in their reflections on the intertwined history and artistic disciplines of the 1920s. more
Mar 20, 2013 6:07 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Notes On An October Gallery Night
The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more
Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Janet Roberts @ The Coquette Cafe
Katie Gingrass Gallery shares art space on the first floor in the building at 241 North Broadway, yet makes a special effort to extend their gallery in the Historic Third Ward at the Coquette Café. The café's back room off the bar and side.. more
May 22, 2011 11:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Janet Roberts @ Marian Gallery
With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through. Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more
Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Dixie Rebels of ‘The State of Jones’
But then, Jones Countyor at least a sizable majority of its residentsnever wanted The State of Jones: The Small Southern County that Seceded from the Confederacy ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Class Pictures
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cusp of adulthood, Dawoud Bey's "Class Pictures" at the Milwaukee Art Museum offers a glimpse into the lives of 40 high-school students from across the ... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oscar-Nominated Shorts
This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee