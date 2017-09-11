Janet Schiff
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nineteen Thirteen Look to the Past on ‘Music for Time Travel’
Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
No Guitars in Nineteen Thirteen
1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more
Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Nineteen Thirteen Meets 2011
The group has gotten a favorable reception at a wide range of venues, ranging from a punk-rock club in Chicago (where they were billed as “heavy cello rock from Milwaukee”) to the Jazz Estate, where they perform frequently... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
El Rey del Pollo’s Chicken With a Mexican Twist
A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Pa... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview