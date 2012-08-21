Janet Zweig
Pedestrians React to Milwaukee's 'Pedestrian Drama'
The assembly of flipping signs on five light poles on the east end of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee's Downtown is a playfully coy artwork. Pedestrian Drama, the brainchild of artist Janet Zweig, has been in place for about a year... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Calling for Public Art
Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature 6 Comments
Download Kid Cut Up's New "Super Mix"
As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more
Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kanye West's Beautiful, Dark Twisted Masterpiece
Nov 22, 2010 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vikings Fire Childress
The Vikings announced this morning that they have fired head coach Brad Childress. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been named the interim head coach.The firing isn't a huge shock after the Vikings poor 3-7 start to the season.It's alway.. more
Nov 22, 2010 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Fear of Art
Whenever politicians try to pass themselvesoff as art critics, intelligent citizens have Mona Lisa ,Taking Liberties more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Art Editorial: Cutting Down on Art?
As a member of the City of Milwaukee advisory committee responsible for the development of the sculpture developed by Milwaukee born artist Janet Zweig, I have been impressed with the quality of her work and the great care she has taken to ... more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts