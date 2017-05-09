Janine Geske
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
The Peacemakers
Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more
Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Support a Hard-Won Compromise on the Lakefront
On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more
Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
You Be the Judge
After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Can Mediation Bridge Wisconsin's Divisions?
Now that Gov. Scott Walker has survived a recall attempt, will the people and elected officials of Wisconsin start to... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Finally! A Defense of Chisholm and Nettesheim's John Doe Investigation
<p>One of the most disheartening aspects of the ongoing Milwaukee County-based John Doe investigation is the constant attack on those running itMilwaukee County DA John Chisholm and Judge Neal Nettesheim.</p> <p>The attacks, of course, are comi.. more
May 16, 2012 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Admit It, Chicago:
Frank: I guess the presidentreally could have found a better use of his time than flying Believe it or not, most ofthe sports world was ,Sports more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 2 Comments