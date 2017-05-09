RSS

Janine Geske

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more

Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM News Features

154284-004-5152b6a7.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more

Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Expresso

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage18972.jpe

Now that Gov. Scott Walker has survived a recall attempt, will the people and elected officials of Wisconsin start to... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage18764.jpe

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

blogimage8258.jpe

<p>One of the most disheartening aspects of the ongoing Milwaukee County-based John Doe investigation is the constant attack on those running itMilwaukee County DA John Chisholm and Judge Neal Nettesheim.</p> <p>The attacks, of course, are comi.. more

May 16, 2012 2:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18693.jpe

Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage8258.jpe

Frank: I guess the presidentreally could have found a better use of his time than flying Believe it or not, most ofthe sports world was ,Sports more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES