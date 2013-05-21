Japandroids
Japandroids: Bottling the Enthusiasm
The result is an album that plays like an especially participatory concert, though King is quick to note that it’s not actually a substitute for the band’s performances. He more
May 21, 2013 8:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Japandroids to Make Fans High-Five at Turner Hall Ballroom
Last year was a big one for indie-rock albums that felt like actual rock albums, and one of the most triumphant of that pack came from Vancouver's Japandroids, whose triumphant Celebration Rock was a pure joy from start to finish. It's road time f.. more
Mar 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Japandroids Take a Turn for the Proggy
Japandroids' debut album Post-Nothing was one of last year's best debuts, unmistakable in its vision: just two guys kicking up fuzzy garage-pop songs on guitar and drums. It's easy to see why so many critics touted it in their top 10 lists; Post-N.. more
Feb 23, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
7 Stories
A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squar... more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Party Wines
Party Season: the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year's. Most folks' dance cards fill up early with social engagements -- dinners with groups of friends, notorious office parties, and general gathering,The Naked Vine more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink