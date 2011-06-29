Japanese Film
Japan's Culty 13 Assassins
The samurai is stoic as he steels himself for his own ritual disembowelment. The opening of 13 Assassins looks down from a high angle as he prepares for suicide, cutting to the stony face of the samurai as he thrusts the dagger inward. The bird.. more
Jun 29, 2011 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Screening Enlightenment?
During the U.S. occupation of Japan after World War II, the Americans were determined to transform the island empire from an authoritarian to a democratic society. Much has been written about the political strategy of the U.S. Supreme Commander, .. more
Oct 15, 2010 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ran
Akira Kurosawa was among the most important post-World War II directors, the Japanese lion of art house cinema who influenced Hollywood with films such as Seven Samurai and Rashoman. Ran (1985), perhaps the greatest movie of his latter years, ha.. more
Mar 22, 2010 12:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sara Evans
Evans is a rarity in modern day country, an old Nashville-style performer who burst onto the new-Nashville scene. Over her dozen-year recording career, she has demonstrated a genuinely bizarre skill set. She is exceedingly qualified to pl... more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee
Bookish Types
A New Yorker cartoon pictures a spectacled woman in a witness box, surrounded by judge, ju New Yorker ,Theater more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Grygny Theater
Tribute to the King
Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tokyo Godfathers
The plot of Tokyo Godfathers reads like the set up for a crude joke: A transvestite, a bu Tokyo Godfathers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee