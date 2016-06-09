RSS

Japanese

fujiko2.jpg.jpe

Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee’sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove.. more

Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Around MKE

dragon.jpg.jpe

Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more

Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Sponsored Content

shortorder_buddhalounge.jpg.jpe

North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Dining Out

Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more

Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Theater

Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its .. more

Dec 21, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

I knew I was going to be seeing Marat/Sade with Pink Banana/World's Stage.And I knew I was going to be seeing Pump Boys and Dinettes with Skylight Music Theatre.But until only recently, it didn't occur to me that I was going to be seeing both .. more

Mar 7, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage19758.jpe

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18914.jpe

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18776.jpe

The borders between Asian restaurants are blurring, as Japanese sushi bars now are often found in places that specialize in Chinese and Thai food. The reverse situation occurs at Kyoto (7453 W. Layton Ave.), a Japanese restaurant that also ... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage18292.jpe

Fujiyama (2916 S. 108th St., West Allis, and 17395D W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) provides two different Japanese dining experiences. During the tableside grill experience (a la Benihana), the chef runs the show. These tables are typically... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18268.jpe

When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more

Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Theater

blogimage16879.jpe

Since its founding in 1988, Izumi's has grown into a Milwaukee institution. Tatsuya Goto and Fujiko Yamaguchi, both natives of Japan, took over in 1993 and made sure that Izumi's stayed true to the Japanese concept of dining. In December 20... more

Nov 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12853.jpe

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5726.jpe

The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the “eat local” message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert .. more

Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage11825.jpe

Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9814.jpe

“You expect me to eat all of that?” While you won’t hear those words at many Japanese restaurants, that sentiment is a definite possibility at Kyoto.The customer I overheard was referring to a sashimi plate ($10)—and it was the l more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9061.jpe

,Dining Out more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7607.jpe

Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu’s you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat ,Dining Out more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES