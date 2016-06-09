Japanese
Izumi’s Fujiko Yamauchi is Milwaukee’s Sushi Sage
Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee'sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove..
Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Celebrate Asian Culture This Weekend
Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee'spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f..
Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue's new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele.
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Seminar With World’s Stage
Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck's impression is considerablyworse..
Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for PRODUCERS with Theatre on Main
Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its ..
Dec 21, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pump Boys, Dinettes, Marate/Sade
I knew I was going to be seeing Marat/Sade with Pink Banana/World's Stage.And I knew I was going to be seeing Pump Boys and Dinettes with Skylight Music Theatre.But until only recently, it didn't occur to me that I was going to be seeing both ..
Mar 7, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward...
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina...
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kyoto's Japanese, Chinese Fusion
The borders between Asian restaurants are blurring, as Japanese sushi bars now are often found in places that specialize in Chinese and Thai food. The reverse situation occurs at Kyoto (7453 W. Layton Ave.), a Japanese restaurant that also ...
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Fujiyama's Hard-to-Find Sushi
Fujiyama (2916 S. 108th St., West Allis, and 17395D W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) provides two different Japanese dining experiences. During the tableside grill experience (a la Benihana), the chef runs the show. These tables are typically...
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Penchant for Brightness
When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes...
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre...
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Loss of Rose Pickering
I realize I'd only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It's so difficult to know what to say . . . she w..
Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Izumi's New Menu Filled With Flavor
Since its founding in 1988, Izumi's has grown into a Milwaukee institution. Tatsuya Goto and Fujiko Yamaguchi, both natives of Japan, took over in 1993 and made sure that Izumi's stayed true to the Japanese concept of dining. In December 20...
Nov 23, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974's Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Upcoming Events for Local Foodies
The number of foodie events scheduled throughout August and September are a pretty good indication that the "eat local" message has hit home. To add an exclamation point to the end, Farm Aid has chosen Milwaukee for their 25th anniversary concert ..
Aug 19, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason
Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
For Sushi in Milwaukee, Try Kyoto
"You expect me to eat all of that?" While you won't hear those words at many Japanese restaurants, that sentiment is a definite possibility at Kyoto.The customer I overheard was referring to a sashimi plate ($10)—and it was the l
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wasabi: Japanese Excitement in Brookfield
Dining Out
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Where China meets Japan
Despitethe name, when you enter Lucky Liu's you feel as if you have entered asmall Japanese restaurant. It is an attractive place with a sparedecor, wooden floors, simple tables and a four-seat
Dining Out
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview