RSS

Jared Kellner

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Expresso

blogimage9496.jpe

To wit: Ialready got a health bill this year for the full amount ($230.00) from aschedul 50-focking-dollars as co-pay ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES