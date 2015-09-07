RSS

Jared Stepp

This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more

Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM Film Reviews

Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

 Absolutefreedom sometimes spells paralysis or self-indulgence for artists. A firmdeadline can hasten the muse and boundaries can be isometrics for creativemuscles.For theseventh consecutive year, the 48 Hour Film Project sets out to do .. more

May 22, 2013 2:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more

Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

