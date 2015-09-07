Jared Stepp
‘A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence’
This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more
Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Alchemist Theatre’s ‘Burden of Being’
Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
48 Hour Film Project
Absolutefreedom sometimes spells paralysis or self-indulgence for artists. A firmdeadline can hasten the muse and boundaries can be isometrics for creativemuscles.For theseventh consecutive year, the 48 Hour Film Project sets out to do .. more
May 22, 2013 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee