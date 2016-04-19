Jarett Fields
City Must Consider Financial Impact of Charter Schools on MPS
For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more
Apr 19, 2016
Charter School Begins Shutting Down—Students are Pushed Out
North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more
Apr 5, 2016
National School Voucher Group Dumps $100,000 into Milwaukee Democrats' Races
Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more
Aug 10, 2012
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012
Assembly District 18 Candidates Face Questions
State Rep. Tamara Grigsby is stepping down from the Assembly, allowing a new representative to be elected to serve the 18th District. Eight candidates will vie for the position in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary; the winner will face Libert... more
Aug 1, 2012
