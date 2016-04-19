Jarett Fields

RSS

For the first time in its history, City of Milwaukee leaders must consider the financial impact of new charter schools on the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) when deciding whether to issue a charter to a new school. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

North Point Lighthouse Charter School, chartered by the City of Milwaukee, will keep the state aid for the estimated 60 students who were released from the school in February, even though they won’t finish the school year there. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 16 Comments

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Daily Dose

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

State Rep. Tamara Grigsby is stepping down from the Assembly, allowing a new representative to be elected to serve the 18th District. Eight candidates will vie for the position in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary; the winner will face Libert... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

