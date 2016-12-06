Jason Bateman
Film Clips 12.8
In Office Christmas Party, Jennifer Aniston plays against type as a no-nonsense CEO who is practically gleeful when informing her hard-partying brother, Clay (T.J. Miller) that his underperforming Chicago branch will be closed in the coming... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:44 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Nov. 25
Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 18
Adapted from James Dashner’s 2007 novel, this is the first of a young adult science-fiction trilogy. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) awakens aboard a freight elevator that arrives at a clearing known as the Glade, located at the center of an enormou... more
Sep 17, 2014 5:25 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 5
When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Extract Some Humor
To all appearances, Joel is a successful entrepreneur whose American dream of developing his own line of food flavor extracts has come true. But at home, Joel (Jason Bateman) is a frustrated man. Once his wife, Suzie (Kristen Wiig), dons her swea.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood