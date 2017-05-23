Jason Fassl
Skylight Music Theatre's Sharp Take on 'Sweeney Todd'
Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more
May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Rick Walters Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Love in the Civil War
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Selena Milewski Theater
White or Off White?
What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more
Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Shakespearean Comedy in Baileys Harbor
The intimate outdoor experience of Door Shakespeare comes in comedic and tragic moods this summer as it presents both Macbeth and Love’s Labour’s Lost. The lesser known of the two, Love’s Labour’s Lost, is a light more
Jul 10, 2013 11:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Great Night for Dancers
No pointe shoes appeared on the Pabst Theatre stage during “Genesis,” the Milwaukee Ballet’s international competition for emerging ballet choreographers. The dances in the program were thoroughly contemporary in more
Feb 13, 2013 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Free Drama With Youngblood
Trinborn Farm Park should probably be known a little bit better than it is. It feels very iconiclike it could take its place alongside Milwaukee landmarks like the Calatrava, the Bronze Fonz and the Safe House. Of course, if it DID become a majo.. more
Aug 19, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hanging Out Backstage Onstage With James DeVita
As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more
Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jacques Brel At The Skylight
During intermission a woman wearing a Skylight Opera staff pin passed by. I overheard her saying something about the number of reviewers in attendance . . . excitedly adding that the audience was “on.” It was opening night for the Skylight Opera .. more
Jan 29, 2011 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
