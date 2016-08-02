Jason Fields
Vote for Democrat Darrol Gibson on Aug. 9
We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Chuck Shepherd's News of The Weird
The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Issue of the Week: County Chaos: Follow the Money
It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more
May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is the County Board Downsizing a Done Deal?
Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more
Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
National School Voucher Group Dumps $100,000 into Milwaukee Democrats' Races
Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: National Voucher Group Meddles in Milwaukee Democratic Primaries
It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Assembly District 11 Candidates: Barnes v. Fields
The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more
Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Pictures From ‘Milwaukee’s Blank Generation’
Milwaukee’s Blank Generation” is the title of WMSE’s 2010 calendar,illu Bugle- ,Art more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts 3 Comments
Wisconsin in World War II
The book uncovers some interesting facts. Ourfirst death in that war occurred over a year The Wisconsin 3,800 ,Books more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Books 1 Comments