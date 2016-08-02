RSS

Jason Fields

darrolgibson.jpg.jpe

We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM News

The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

express.jpg.jpe

It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more

May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Expresso

one-dollar.jpg.jpe

Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more

Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM News Features

blogimage8537.jpe

Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more

Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8520.jpe

Well, <a href=\"/article-19515-issue-of-the-week-national-voucher-group-meddles-in-milwaukee-democratic-primaries.html\" target=\"_blank\">I predicted it.</a> <br /><br />Well-funded, national voucher groups tend to dump huge sums of money into lo.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:46 PM Daily Dose

blogimage19515.jpe

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage8445.jpe

The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more

Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8537.jpe

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage8520.jpe

Milwaukee’s Blank Generation” is the title of WMSE’s 2010 calendar,illu Bugle- ,Art more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

The book uncovers some interesting facts. Ourfirst death in that war occurred over a year The Wisconsin 3,800 ,Books more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES