RSS

Jason Haas

news1_sandyfoloran.jpg.jpe

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

hectorcolon_dailydose.jpg.jpe

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

marinadimitrovich_bandw.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM News 1 Comments

newsfacility.jpg.jpe

Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more

Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

humboldt park beer garden.jpg.jpe

It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for i.. more

Jun 24, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

humboldt park beer garden.jpg.jpe

Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more

May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

humboldt park bay view.jpg.jpe

With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more

Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more

Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM News Features

Milwaukee County has been without a permanent parks director since August 2012, when Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele abruptly fired Sue Black without ever giving her more

Sep 5, 2013 5:06 PM Expresso

blogimage13117.jpe

No, the alt-rock trio Better Than Ezra, whose 1995 hit “Good” sounded more like something out of Minneapolis than their native New Orleans, isn’t the first group listeners typically associate with Mardi Gras, but the band is nonetheless more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

In March, juries in Smith County and Matagorda County sentenced Henry Wooten and Melvin Johnson III to 35 years and 60 years in prison, respectively, for possessing small amounts of drugs. Though small, under Texas law the amounts were stil... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage9890.jpe

Along with brewing delicious beers, crafting exquisite cheeses and growing most of America’s ginseng, there is yet another thing the great state of Wisconsin knows how to do right: the Friday fish fry. In terms of scale and devotion, no oth... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES