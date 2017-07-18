Jason Hillman
Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminato,Saving Our Democracy more
Jul 18, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Saving Our Democracy: April 13-19, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more
Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Retro Drama at Casablanca
Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Subjective Tonight with Caste of Killers
Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more
Sep 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MKE FOLLIES Showcases a New Generation of Milwaukee Performers
The UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts produces many promising artists who quickly leave town to build careers elsewhere. Katie Rhyme and Karen Zakrzewski, more
Jul 10, 2013 5:17 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Calendar
Alverno Presents 414-382-6044 alvernopresents.alverno.edu Pitman Theatre 3431 S. 39th St. ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide