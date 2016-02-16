Jason Isbell
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 18-24
February brings Jason Isbell, Lizzo, Cloud Cult and Warren Haynes back to Milwaukee. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sobriety Becomes Jason Isbell
Boozing it up is one of those rites of passage that some creative types are almost expected to go through. For Jason Isbell, it was a duty he was more than willing to more
Feb 5, 2014 2:26 AM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Todd Snider w/ Jason Isbell @ The Pabst Theater
A simple way to distinguish the two converse personas of the Americana acts on Thursday’s Pabst Theater bill was to observe how the troubadours treated an obnoxious heckler in the third row. The slick and pensive Jason Isbell more
Apr 26, 2013 12:08 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Stream Flight Mechanics' Glitchy Debut EP
The electronic duo Flight Mechanics\' debut EP Formed Light was born of a snow day last winter. Milwaukee\'s Sean Behling, currently of Antler Antennas, and Sheboygan producer Paul Duquesnoy took advantage of the day off to get started on the coll.. more
Nov 29, 2011 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jason Isbell: Estranged Trucker
"I think the music they've made and the music I've made since then makes it fairly ob Decoration Day ,Music Feature more
Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 5 Comments