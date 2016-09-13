RSS

Jason Klagstad

clawandhammer.jpg.jpe

Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more

Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM Album Reviews

local.jpg.jpe

In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more

Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Local Music

188316_10151464095865929_1820051742_n.jpg.jpe

Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more

Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

mikefred.jpg.jpe

No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES