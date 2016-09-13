Jason Klagstad
Lil’ Rev: Claw and Hammer (Fountain of Uke)
Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Preserving “Original, Local Music
In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more
Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
No More Salty Tears
Nothing is forever in rock anymore, least of all breakups. Whether local heroes or global superstars, defunct bands regroup nowadays with alarming regularity. Many of them downright suck; many more reemerge as mere outlines more
Mar 20, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Mike Fredrickson
No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop, he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews