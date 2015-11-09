Jason Odell Williams
Boulevard Theatre's Israeli Immigrant Comedy
The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Peggy James
Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments