National Hispanic Heritage Month: Time to Celebrate our Latin LGBTQ Community
With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Marriage Equality Is Good for Business
Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more
Marriage Equality...now what?
Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more
Youthful Representative
BeforeJason Rae beginshis senior year as a history and political science major at MarquetteUniversity in the fall, he’ll be heading to Denver for the 45thDemocratic National Convention. As the youngest superdelegate in thecountry, he will be ... more
