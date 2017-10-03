RSS

Jason Rae

With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:04 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more

Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM News Features 8 Comments

Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

BeforeJason Rae beginshis senior year as a history and political science major at MarquetteUniversity in the fall, he’ll be heading to Denver for the 45thDemocratic National Convention. As the youngest superdelegate in thecountry, he will be ... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

