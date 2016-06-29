Jason Robert Brown
Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser
Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more
Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Drama Early Next Month in Hartland
Based on actual historical events, the musical drama Parade tells the story of a Jewish factor manager who was convicted of raping and murdering a thirteen-year-old employee in Georgia in 1913. Leo Frank’s story had generated the kind of nat.. more
Jun 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Last Five Years’ at Next Act
All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more
Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tempting Cheese, Deli Selections at Larry’s Market
The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Tea Party and the Midterms
The urge to punish politicians is understandable no matter who is in power, because they inevitably disappoint the fond hopes of their admirers and raise the hackles of their detractors—and yet that same urge is almost never satisfied for l... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments