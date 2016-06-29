RSS

Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more

Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Based on actual historical events, the musical drama Parade tells the story of a Jewish factor manager who was convicted of raping and murdering a thirteen-year-old employee in Georgia in 1913. Leo Frank’s story had generated the kind of nat.. more

Jun 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Sara Bill Photography

All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more

Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Theater

The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The urge to punish politicians is understandable no matter who is in power, because they inevitably disappoint the fond hopes of their admirers and raise the hackles of their detractors—and yet that same urge is almost never satisfied for l... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

