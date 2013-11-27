Jason Rohlf
Navigating with Jason Rohlf
Mondrian on a bad acid trip? Kandinsky fed on comic books? Pollock flinging shapes upon the canvas instead of paint drops? Jason Rohlf’s paintings evoke multiple reference points in 20th-century art and yet resist reduction to any one. A ne... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Notes On An October Gallery Night
The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more
Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow
WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more
Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Dixie Rebels of ‘The State of Jones’
But then, Jones Countyor at least a sizable majority of its residentsnever wanted The State of Jones: The Small Southern County that Seceded from the Confederacy ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books