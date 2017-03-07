RSS

Jason Seed Stringtet

stringsmeetska.jpg.jpe

Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more

Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM Local Music

Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more

Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM Album Reviews

blogimage13940.jpe

One-time Milwaukee resident Jason Seed has spread his reputation across many genres, playing bracing and non-cliché jazz in small clubs and performing with Present Music. The guitarist explores another facet of his interests with The Escapi... more

Feb 21, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES