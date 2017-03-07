Jason Seed
Strings Meet Ska, Jamaica Goes Balkan at Jason Seed-Tritonics Show
Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more
Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Jason Seed's Sonic Journey
Jason Seed has never sat still for long. His childhood included many towns and schools. His adulthood is following suit, as he has been pulled between the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, between Chicago, Portland and Milwaukee... more
Oct 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Jason Seed
Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee