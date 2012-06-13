Jason Whitlock
The Forecast: Rolling Thunder
A funny thing happened last year on LeBron James' march to “not one, not two... not six, not seven” NBA championships with the Miami Heat. James and superstar sidekicks Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were stunned in the NBA Finals by the Dal... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Letters from the editor: Playboy responds
A quickfollow-up to a post from last week. Jason Whitlock’s was upset about Playboy’sdecision to give his cover story about the American penal system the offensiveand offensively-irrelevant “The Black KKK: Hip Hop is killing Black America, and.. more
May 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Whitlock may miss the boat, but Playboy still misses the ocean
If you (like me) read Jason Whitlock’s column about his experience writing a cover story for Playboy, you’d have the sense that the magazine chose an irrelevant, race-baiting headline to make a story about the cultural costs of prisons sexier. If .. more
May 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Two big things wrong with the Playboy black KKK cover story
Anyone with nosy parents or a jealous spouse knows that Playboy can go hand and hand with embarrassment, vicious arguments, and a frenzied dash to find a better hiding spot. Jason Whitlock, sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, can now vouch .. more
May 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Family Friendly
The manresponsible for giving Milwaukee the popular Riverwalk Boat Tours,Mondo Brothers, Located at 2730N. Humboldt Blvd. (414) 562-5540. Kitchen is open Monday throughSaturday ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments
Fairies and Mortals
In the midst of this winter of our discontent the Milwaukee Ballet’s A Midsummer Nig A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Today in Milwaukee
Classy Cabaret
Reallygoodclassic cabaret is a bit like a really good cappuccino. The qualitiesthat make Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. ,Theater more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater