In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Theater 1 Comments

theaterpreview_blvdrx_troyfreund.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Theater

theaterpreview_blvdrx_troyfreund.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Theater

curtains_rx.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Later on this month, Boulevard Theatre presents Rx: Kate Fodor’s satire on people and their prescriptions. This Wisconsin premiere has a remarkably good cast. Erica Wade stars as an anxious magazine editor who finds her soulmate in Dr. Phil Gray. .. more

Apr 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_truewestthealchemisttheater_photoby_aaron_kopec.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more

Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

curtains_truewest.jpg.jpe

Dec 7, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

10537444_1454079971508609_8678578364608669597_n.jpg.jpe

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more

Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Theater

Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more

Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Theater

Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more

May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more

Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Theater

blogimage11430.jpe

At the height of San Francisco’s musical and cultural revolutions of the late 1960s, young guitarist Carlos Santana surfaced with a new sound, one that blended traditional blues with his own Mexican- American roots, all awash in the era’s more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11157.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers return home today to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11016.jpe

Everyone knows Homer, if only from video games and bad movies; anyone who cares about modern poetry has read Cavafy and Elytis. Less familiar is the poetry of Greece from the thousands of years in between. Greek Poets: Homer to the Present ... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

