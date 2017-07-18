Jason Will
Dorothy Day's Activism Explored in Acacia Theatre's 'This Other Love'
In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more
Jul 18, 2017
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015
Prescription Satire With Boulevard This Month
Later on this month, Boulevard Theatre presents Rx: Kate Fodor’s satire on people and their prescriptions. This Wisconsin premiere has a remarkably good cast. Erica Wade stars as an anxious magazine editor who finds her soulmate in Dr. Phil Gray. .. more
Apr 1, 2015
True West Very Close to the Heart of Truth at the Alchemist
The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more
Jan 21, 2015
True West With Alchemist in January
Sam Shepard’s True West is a remarkably tight dramatic study of two people. They’re both brothers. It’s the type of thing that lends itself quite well to intimate studio theatre productions. There was a Steppenwolf production of it that was aired .. more
Dec 7, 2014
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014
'Romeo and Juliet' for Seniors
Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more
Apr 4, 2014
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013
Conversations in Hell
The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more
Nov 20, 2012
