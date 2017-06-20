Jason Yi
'Safety Cones' and Sculpture in Milwaukee's Downtown
Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Sculptures and Locations Announced for Sculpture Milwaukee
The sculptures and locations have been announced forSculpture Milwaukee, an outdoor urban sculpture experience going on DowntownJune 1â€“Oct. 22 along Wisconsin Avenue from 6th Street to O’Donnell Park.The installation will include internation.. more
May 15, 2017 6:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary
October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Libido and Art's LIfe Giving Potency Link to MIAD's Students
Mar 5, 2012 2:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Art to Critiquing Art: An Insider's View at MIAD
Feb 1, 2012 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
The New Jersey Government Records Council ruled in December that the township of Bridgewater had overcharged Tom Coulter in 2008 by $4.04 on the $5 it collected for a compact disc of a council meeting and must issue a refund. The town estim... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
‘I Win, Therefore You (Bleep)’
Sportsmanshiptook a shot in the face this month when a college football playerslugged an ,Sports more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Kings of Swing
When Swing was theThing is a collection of profiles of bandleaders,musicians and singers When Swing was ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books