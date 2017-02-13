Jason
Kids' Theatre Puts a Chicken to Sleep
It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Film Clips 12.15.15
In Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, the chipmunk trio of Alvin, Simon and Theodore are determined to stop Dave, their guardian, from proposing to his new girlfriend. more
Dec 15, 2015 10:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Binkery Mixes New and Old in West Bend
As the Binkery demonstrates, appearances can be deceiving. The West Bend establishment appears to be another well-preserved, early-20th-century Wisconsin farmhouse turned into a cozy eatery—nothing out of the ordinary about that nowadays. B... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments