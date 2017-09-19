Javier Bardem

RSS

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more

May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Film Clips

Sean Penn plays the lead in The Gunman, an action thriller. Was Penn inspired by the transition of Liam Neeson from indie film fixture to international action hero? more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Film Reviews

Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Film Clips

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more

Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM Home Movies

Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more

Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM Film Clips

 Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more

Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more

Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM Film Reviews

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody Allen movies from Great Britain to sunnier climes. Set in Spain, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is an ocean away from his mature Manhattan comedies geographically, but emo.. more

Aug 17, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Joel and Ethan Coen had been off-stride for several years, proffering a charmless remake of The Ladykillers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man Who Wasn’t There. With No Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers venture into darker territo.. more

Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

