Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Sept. 14, 2017
In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips 1 Comments
Film Clips: May 25, 2017
Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more
May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘The Gunman’ misses the target
Sean Penn plays the lead in The Gunman, an action thriller. Was Penn inspired by the transition of Liam Neeson from indie film fixture to international action hero? more
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13
Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Oct. 22
Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more
Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
To the Wonder on Blu-ray
Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more
Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Musicians Find Opportunities at Open Mics
Over the past three anda half years, bartender Tim “Timber” Buege has seen th ShepherdExpress ,Music Feature more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature
Woody Allen's Latest Film
For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody Allen movies from Great Britain to sunnier climes. Set in Spain, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is an ocean away from his mature Manhattan comedies geographically, but emo.. more
Aug 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Though the members of Mae routinely deny their categorization as an alternative Christian Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No Country on DVD
Joel and Ethan Coen had been off-stride for several years, proffering a charmless remake of The Ladykillers and all-quirks-and-tics films such as The Man Who Wasn’t There. With No Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers venture into darker territo.. more
Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Windows to the World
Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments