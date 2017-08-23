RSS

Jay Anderson

Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more

Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Around MKE

Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Local Music

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM On Music

“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Local Music

The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Local Music

Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

