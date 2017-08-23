Jay Anderson
Strange Fruit Music Festival is Back for a Second Year
Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more
Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Diaspora Arkestra Presents a Wide-Spanning Tribute to Black American Music
Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"
If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more
Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Fitz and Friends’ Celebrates International Art and Local Music
“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
The Tritonics Do the Rocksteady
The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music
Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods
Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rage in 3D
MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Semi-Twang and The Delta Routine
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee