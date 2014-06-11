Jay Baruchel
Film Clips: June 11
This sequel makes fun of youthful conventions and itself. Since inept cops Schmidt and Jenko (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) had their only success as undercover high school narcs, their hardnosed Captain (Ice Cube) sends the pair off to co... more
The Trotsky
Jay Baruchel stars as Leon, an abnormally intense teenager plotting world revolution from his bedroom, in the Canadian comedy The Trotsky. Not only does Leon emulate the assassinated Bolshevik down to his archaic spectacles, he believes he is Trot.. more
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
