RSS

Jay Farrar And Benjamin Gibbard

Alice Wilson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions  is looking to put together a burlesque show in 2014 inspired by Willy Wonka and Charlie the Chocolate Factory. It's being directed by Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's Charles Sommers. It's an open call.. more

Nov 7, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Perhaps theChristmas release of The Guilt Trip , Barbra Streisand’s first starring filmrole since 1996, means the time is right for a new biography. In HelloGorgeous: Becoming Barbra Streisand (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), William J.Mann focuse.. more

Sep 28, 2012 9:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9678.jpe

Alt-country luminary Jay Farrar, of the bands Son Volt and Uncle Tupelo, and Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard don’t necessarily run in the same circles, but a shared love for Jack Kerouac brought them together in 2007 to produce songs... more

Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8670.jpe

The vibe of each is late-night boozy slurs and purejazz club finger-snapping. Sampas&rsqu Jack Kerouac Reads on the ,CD Reviews more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES