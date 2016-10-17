Jay Flash
Greg Steffke Makes Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more
Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Radio Shows, Archive Links, and More: Stuff Too Cool to Ignore
Dec 15, 2015 6:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
You're Damn Right Kramp and Adler Released a CD
Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler .. more
Dec 13, 2012 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Jay Flash's Milwaukee Music Sampler
Dec 12, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Jay Flash's Gripping Latest Single, "Spectacle"
Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jay Flash is something of a chameleon. Depending on the song or his performance, he can be a traditional folkie or an avant abstractionist, singing in either a meek, inward croon or an eccentric, maniacal warble. He\'s .. more
Mar 29, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Jay Flash's New LP, "Collapsing"
Milwaukee musician Jay Flash is off to a punctual start for the new year. Yesterday he released his fourth full-length, <em>Collapsing</em>, for free streaming and name-your-price download on <a href=\"http://jayflash.bandcamp.com/\">his Bandcamp .. more
Jan 3, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WMSE Benefit
A quartet of Milwaukee singer-songwriters share a bill at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn tonight to raise money for the city’s listener-funded college radio station WMSE 91.7. Jay Flash, the experimental Riverwest folkie who recently released the more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jay Flash, Dope Folks, WMSE, Signif
Nov 5, 2010 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jay Flash
The jacket notes on Milwaukee avant-folkie Jay Flash’s third album mingle dissatisfaction with glimmers of hope. His lyrics reflect the same. However, Flash may want to keep in mind that, per the examples of Billy Bragg, songs where the pol... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Ron Johnson’s Job Creation Myth
Now this is interesting… The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is wondering about Ron Johnson’s job. We all know that in 1979, Johnson joined PACUR (then known as WISS), the start-up spinoff of Bemis Corp., then run by Johnson’s fa.. more
Sep 23, 2010 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Stranj Child Release Lost '90s Hip-Hop Recordings
Sep 23, 2010 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Willy Porter
Mequon songwriter Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his recession-inspired new album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Madoff than Bo... more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jay Flash
With Flash’s often affecting yelp of a voice pitchedsomewhere between a catharsis for the whole world and diffidence about his ownemotional needs, it’s largely a winning combination. Even among the alt rockand freak folk communities that,CD... more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
The Subdudes
The best moments from the ’dudes, who open with aliteral crack of thunder before se Street Symphony ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Brewers vs. Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with another 7:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Justin Adams & Juldeh Camara
Rock is partly rooted in blues, and blues is genetically linked to West Africa. The conver Tell No Lies ,CD Reviews more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stranded: I’ve Come From A Plane That Crashed on the Mountains
It’s the story that for decades has kept people afraid off lying: In 1972, a Uruguayan rugby team crashed into the frozen Andres, where the survivors were forced to resort to eating the flesh of dead passengers inorder to avoid starvation. ... more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jay Flash
Jay Flash refers to his style as "experimental folk music," even if the 25-year- The Loser ,CD Reviews more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 5 Comments