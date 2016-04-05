RSS

Jay Leno

twim_hotbutteredrum.jpg.jpe

April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4305.jpe

It's an indignity I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy: Sitting on prime time television, head hung, while Jay Leno, so drunk off his good fortune that he can barely contain his smirk, shames you by evoking your recently deceased mother and asking,.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4305.jpe

On their last tour through Milwaukee, Of Montreal forewent their usual gaudy stage show fo Skeletal Lamping ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage2309.jpe

Purists may stick to David Letterman, but the masses have voted with their remotes and they prefer Jay Leno, whose straight-forward, common-reference-point comedy can be a welcome change from the low-budge,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

1211950189483ce46da9bc660.jpg.jpe

Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES