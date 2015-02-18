Jay Peschman
Low Down
Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more
Feb 18, 2015
Listen Up Philip
Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more
Dec 2, 2014
Film Clips: April 10
Israeli writer/directors Navot Papushado and Aharon Keshales’ second feature, Big Bad Wolves is the brutal follow up to their 2010 feature Kalevet (Rabies). The story more
Apr 10, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
Film Clips: Mar. 6
Leading the charge against invading Persian forces, Greek General Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) pits his ships against vengeful Persian naval commander Artemisia (Eva Green) and the god Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Filmed with the same slo... more
Mar 6, 2014
Film Clips: Jan. 29
This romantic melodrama, casting Josh Brolin as an escaped convict and Kate Winslet as depressed single mom Adele, cooks up the right chemistry. Brolin’s Frank demands refuge in widow Adele’s unkempt home more
Jan 29, 2014
Film Clips: Dec. 1
“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling more
Dec 1, 2013