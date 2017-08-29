Jaymes Mansfield
Labor (Day) Pains
Ruthie answers a question from a reader dating a hoarder. Exciting upcoming events include: a Wisconsin Badger season opener party at Mary’s BeerCade, Sept. 1; the Big Gig BBQ at the Summerfest Grounds, Sept. 3; and the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Re... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Jaymes Mansfield, a Drag Queen's Story
Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more
Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Girls Gone Wild?
Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ... more
Mar 21, 2017 3:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Halloween Hijinks, Ridiculous Roommates & More
It’s here! The high holy day for the LGBT Community…HALLOWEEN! Whether your costume is a sexy sailor, sexy cowgirl, sexy cop, sexy stewardess or sexy corncob more
Spice Up Your Week with Pre-Pride Antics
Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out