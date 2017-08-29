RSS

Jaymes Mansfield

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader dating a hoarder. Exciting upcoming events include: a Wisconsin Badger season opener party at Mary’s BeerCade, Sept. 1; the Big Gig BBQ at the Summerfest Grounds, Sept. 3; and the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Re... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpovjaymesmansfield.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more

Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a straight woman wondering if its OK to celebrate her birthday at a drag performance. Upcoming events include: “RuPaul’s Drag Race" premiere viewing party at D.I.X with star Jaymes Mansfield present, March ... more

Mar 21, 2017 3:34 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

It’s here! The high holy day for the LGBT Community…HALLOWEEN! Whether your costume is a sexy sailor, sexy cowgirl, sexy cop, sexy stewardess or sexy corncob more

Oct 28, 2014 10:47 PM Sexpress

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

Pride Month is nearly here, and if you’re anything like me, you’re moist with anticipation. (And at my age, I’m moist where I used to be dry and dry where I used more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Hear Me Out

