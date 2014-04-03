RSS
Jayne Taylor
Eat Like an Italian for an Afternoon
Looking for a fun event to attend to ward off the lingering chilly weather? Then stop by the Italian Community Center on Sunday, April 6, for its 19th Annual “A Taste of Italy” fundraiser. With the purchase of food and beverage tickets more
Apr 3, 2014 5:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Richard Pryor Unrestrained
RichardPryor was funny on CD, of course, but to fully experience the humor, you neededto see him in action. A new package called “No Pryor Restraint: Life in Concert,”is a lavish set in a hard cover with an extensive, illustrated bo.. more
May 24, 2013 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jayne Taylor
Firecracker ,CD Reviews more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!