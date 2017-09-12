RSS

Jazz Estate

kristingodfrey.jpg.jpe

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

jazz.jpg.jpe

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

juli wood.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more

Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_kylefeerick_byberkleyburchphotography.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

we six.jpg.jpe

Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_gibralter_d.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_jazzestate_a.jpg.jpe

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

sampeter.jpg.jpe

To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more

Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Around MKE

jazz estate.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thejazzestate

One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

jazz estate.widea.jpg.jpe

It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more

Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

steve cole 2.jpg.jpe

Reverbnation.com

Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more

Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Sponsored Content

camping.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

What is it about cooking food over anopen fire that makes everything so gosh darn tasty? Here are some tried-and-truefavorites with a few spins to sample on your next camping outing.5. Baked BeansSomething about getting the legumesbubbling .. more

Jul 10, 2015 9:09 PM Around MKE

localmusic_jerrygrillo_photobyaugustray.jpg.jpe

Photo by August Ray

Jerry Grillo will celebrate 20 years (more or less) as a jazz singer with a pair of performances. more

May 26, 2015 8:23 PM Local Music

177125948.jpg.jpe

Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more

Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Around MKE

curtains_cabaretmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee / via Facebook

Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam)”Thi.. more

Jan 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

concertreview_badplus.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Big Hassle

At this rare intimate club date, jazz innovators The Bad Plus relished in making the rock attitude interesting, surprising and intelligent. more

Dec 20, 2014 3:45 PM Concert Reviews

twim_cirque_(russianswingsphotocreditrickdiamond).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

warondrugs.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more

Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

futureporn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Local Music

music.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more

May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES