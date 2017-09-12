Jazz Estate
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM Rob Hullum News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM Tyler Friedman City Guide
Juli Wood Trio @ The Jazz Estate
Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more
Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Kyle Feerick Keeps Things Easy on ‘Heart’
Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more
Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Gibraltar Gives Jazz Fans Another Destination in Walker’s Point
Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
Milwaukee’s Improvised Music Renaissance
To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Live Music Returns to the Jazz Estate This Week
One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh.. more
Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Legendary Live Music Venue Temporarily Falls Silent
It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more
Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Jazz Great Steve Cole to Play Mr. J's Lounge
Milwaukee's newest jazz club, Mr. J's Jazz Lounge, has been building up a solid track record for putting on great shows.This Friday may be their biggest get yet, as celebrated jazz saxophonist Steve Cole makes his first appearance at Mr. J's.Steve.. more
Jul 13, 2015 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Jerry Grillo’s 20-something Anniversary
Jerry Grillo will celebrate 20 years (more or less) as a jazz singer with a pair of performances. more
May 26, 2015 8:23 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Happy Birthday Kenny Parker
Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
The Bad Plus @ The Jazz Estate
At this rare intimate club date, jazz innovators The Bad Plus relished in making the rock attitude interesting, surprising and intelligent. more
Dec 20, 2014 3:45 PM Kevin Lynch Concert Reviews
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music
Milwaukee Soul Veterans Brothers By Choice Regroup
“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more
May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature