Jazz Gallery Center For The Arts
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Book to Prisoners Fundraiser
Ex-Prisoners Organizing will be hosting a poetry read to raise funds for the Wisconsin Books to Prisoners and LGBT Books to Prisoners. The project is exactly what the title states it is. Last year, they sent thousands of books to prisoners.. more
Jan 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moon Portraits, Shadow Silhouettes, ‘A Study In Light’
“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Off the Cuff with Poet Kavon Jones aka Kj Prodigy
An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Jazz Around Milwaukee
As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more
May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Artists Raise Their Voices at Jazz Gallery
Voice is a potent term. Literally, it is sound emanating from oneself. Metaphorically, it encompasses perspectives, ideas and opinions. The artists in “Raise Your Voice,” on view at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, home base of the more
May 7, 2014 12:28 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Siempre Flamenco brings Spain to Milwaukee
The dancers clap their hands before getting ready to stab their sharp heels hard against the wooden floor, knocking in rhythm to the percussive playing of acoustic guitars. Arms and hands swing expressively, necks turn and heels keep up the... more
Feb 12, 2014 1:47 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Fantastic Phantasms at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more
Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Jackie Allen’s Sophistication and Soul
Few Milwaukee-born singers—Al Jarreau aside—have had as auspicious a career as Jackie Allen. But what is she? Ostensibly a jazz vocalist, Allen is sophistication and soul, a romancer and a restless stylistic roamer more
Aug 28, 2013 12:20 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Return of the Jazz Gallery
The original Milwaukee Jazz Gallery transmitted a far-reaching beacon, a creative-freedom vibe even the Statue of Liberty might've caught and tapped her toe to. America's art of... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Jon Irabagon
The deliberately campy cover of Foxy, featuring a buxom, bikini-clad blond holding a long phallic saxophone, is meant to evoke an earlier era of jazz. The music harkens to the ‘60s as well, but in a more serious vein. Saxophonist Jon Irabag... more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jack Johnson w/ G. Love
Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee