Jazz Gallery Center For The Arts

woods.jpg.jpe

When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more

Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

12400922_1012037348861990_8745611705278758650_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Books to Prisoners

Ex-Prisoners Organizing will be hosting a poetry read to raise funds for the Wisconsin Books to Prisoners and LGBT Books to Prisoners. The project is exactly what the title states it is. Last year, they sent thousands of books to prisoners.. more

Jan 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

artpreview_jazzgallery_a.jpg.jpe

“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Visual Arts

kavon-9_1.jpg.jpe

An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Off the Cuff

aroundmke_jazz.jpg.jpe

As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more

May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

art.jpg.jpe

Voice is a potent term. Literally, it is sound emanating from oneself. Metaphorically, it encompasses perspectives, ideas and opinions. The artists in “Raise Your Voice,” on view at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, home base of the more

May 7, 2014 12:28 AM Visual Arts

localmusic.jpg.jpe

The dancers clap their hands before getting ready to stab their sharp heels hard against the wooden floor, knocking in rhythm to the percussive playing of acoustic guitars. Arms and hands swing expressively, necks turn and heels keep up the... more

Feb 12, 2014 1:47 AM Local Music

art1.jpg.jpe

Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more

Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

ae.jpg.jpe

Few Milwaukee-born singers—Al Jarreau aside—have had as auspicious a career as Jackie Allen. But what is she? Ostensibly a jazz vocalist, Allen is sophistication and soul, a romancer and a restless stylistic roamer more

Aug 28, 2013 12:20 AM A&E Feature

blogimage19676.jpe

The original Milwaukee Jazz Gallery transmitted a far-reaching beacon, a creative-freedom vibe even the Statue of Liberty might've caught and tapped her toe to. America's art of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12377.jpe

The deliberately campy cover of Foxy, featuring a buxom, bikini-clad blond holding a long phallic saxophone, is meant to evoke an earlier era of jazz. The music harkens to the ‘60s as well, but in a more serious vein. Saxophonist Jon Irabag... more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11662.jpe

Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

