The Jazz Singers
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jazz on Film
The Jazz Singers: The Ultimate Guide (published by (Backbeat Books) is a well-written encyclopedia on the subject by Scott Yanow, a writer for Downbeat and other music magazines. Along with short essays on the history and meaning of jazz, his A-.. more
Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Contained Expression
Theautomatic, meaningless standing ovation has been out of control in the U.S. for I will not stand up as I applaud after any performance for the nextyear. ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music