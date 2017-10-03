RSS

WyntonMarsalisByClayMcBride.jpg

Photo credit: Clay McBride

The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Music Feature

vein.jpg.jpe

On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM Album Reviews

sanfranstringtrio.jpg.jpe

The San Francisco String Trio release May I Introduce To You, an album of Beatles songs interpreted as jazz. more

Aug 29, 2017 3:05 PM Album Reviews

theloniousmonk.jpg.jpe

Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:44 PM Album Reviews

vintageitalia.jpg.jpe

Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM Album Reviews

norahjonesconcert.jpg.jpe

Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more

Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Concert Reviews

dirtintheground.jpg.jpe

Tom Waits’ music has always had an affinity with the romance of jazz. New York trumpeter Aaron Shragge and his band, Innocent When You Dream, explore those jazz connections with their album of Waits’ songs, Dirt in the Ground. more

May 30, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews

eidolon.jpg.jpe

The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more

May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_jayanderson_byjecilianegron.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

neotolia.jpg.jpe

On Neotolian Song, the duo at the heart of Neotolia (born in Turkey but living in Boston) frame musical traditions of their homeland in late-20th-century settings that suggest everything from ethereal prog rock to the exoticism of Dead Can ... more

May 2, 2017 1:30 PM Album Reviews

jerrygrillo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee jazz vet Jerry Grillo marks the 25th anniversary of his debut album, This Funny World, with a performance and a remastered reissue of the recording. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Local Music

comeslove.jpg.jpe

Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music 1 Comments

juli wood.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more

Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Concert Reviews

One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more

Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM On Music 1 Comments

justin dillard.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alfonzo Jones

Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more

Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

we six.jpg.jpe

Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_gibralter_d.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Music Feature

tribe use.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_rubyyacht.jpg.jpe

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

