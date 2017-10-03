Jazz
Wynton Marsalis on Preserving the Sanctity of Jazz
The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)
On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
San Francisco String Trio: May I Introduce To You (Ridgeway Records)
The San Francisco String Trio release May I Introduce To You, an album of Beatles songs interpreted as jazz. more
Aug 29, 2017 3:05 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Thelonious Monk: Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 (Sam Records/Saga)
Thelonious Monk’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses was recorded for the 1960 French film of that name and somehow slipped through the cracks of history. Monk was at a peak during the session, conjuring memories of the blues and turning jazz into Cu... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists: Vintage Italia (Putumayo World Music)
Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Norah Jones w/ The Candles @ The Riverside Theater
Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Innocent When You Dream: Dirt in the Ground
Tom Waits’ music has always had an affinity with the romance of jazz. New York trumpeter Aaron Shragge and his band, Innocent When You Dream, explore those jazz connections with their album of Waits’ songs, Dirt in the Ground. more
May 30, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Allan Holdsworth: Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection (Manifesto Records)
The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more
May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Neotolia: Neotolian Song
On Neotolian Song, the duo at the heart of Neotolia (born in Turkey but living in Boston) frame musical traditions of their homeland in late-20th-century settings that suggest everything from ethereal prog rock to the exoticism of Dead Can ... more
May 2, 2017 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Singer Jerry Grillo Looks Back on 25 Years in Jazz
Milwaukee jazz vet Jerry Grillo marks the 25th anniversary of his debut album, This Funny World, with a performance and a remastered reissue of the recording. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)
Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Ruby Yacht House Band Looks to Make Good on the Promise of Jazz and Hip-Hop
Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht House Band treats the American jazz and hip-hop songbooks with equal reverence. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Juli Wood Trio @ The Jazz Estate
Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more
Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Here's Milwaukee's 2017 Jazz in the Park Schedule
One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more
Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Dillard Organ Trio @ Gibraltar
Justin Dillard and his trio schooled the Walker’s Point crowd in just how much stylistic range the organ is capable of. more
Feb 27, 2017 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Gibraltar Gives Jazz Fans Another Destination in Walker’s Point
Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Ruby Yacht Gets a Night of Its Own
With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature