Jc Clementz
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s ‘Rep Lab’ Festival
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Stackner Cabaret’s Country & Western Show
Take one has-been country music star, then shake and stir up with his new perky, chirpy singing partner (all of six weeks) and you have the side splittin’ comedic concoction called The Doyle & Debbie Show. This high-energy parody of “old sc... more
Sep 11, 2014 3:55 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Funny Side of Country Western
“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Stackner Cabaret Turns Plaid
It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more
Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater